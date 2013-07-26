Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Belgian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Belgium defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.



Summary

SDI's "The Belgian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Belgium.



As Belgium is a member of the EU and the EDA, European companies tend to hold a dominant position in the Belgian defense industry, and are given preference over foreign companies in the procurement of defense equipment.



Reasons To Buy

"The Belgian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Belgium defense industry.

- Identify top companies in the Belgium defense industry along with profiles of those companies.

- Analyze the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Companies Mentioned



FN Herstal, Sonaca SA, Cockerill Maintenance and Ingnierie SA, SABCA Group, Barco, Asco Industries, Mecar SA ,Thales Belgium ,Northrop Grumman Belgium ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/128011/the-belgian-defense-industry-competitive-landscape-and-strategic-insights-to-2018-market-profile.html