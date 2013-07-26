Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Belgian Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed Porter's five force analysis on the Belgium defense industry.



The defense industry consists of small defense contractors and sub-contractors, such as FN Herstal and Mecar SA, which supply defense products to contractors and defense ministries worldwide. Within the domestic market, the MoD is the only buyer and therefore defense supplier companies possess limited negotiating power. However, as Belgium is an EU country, countries within the EU give preference to Belgian companies for defense import contracts over non-EU countries.



Summary

SDI's "The Belgian Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the industry dynamics of the defense industry in Belgium.



In particular, this report offers in-depth analysis on Industry structure with five forces analysis, to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.



Among the key areas discussed as part of the analysis are: the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the barriers to entry, the intensity of rivalry, and the threat of substitution.



Reasons To Buy

"The Belgian Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the industry dynamics of the Belgium defense industry.

- Understand Porter's five force analysis of the Belgium defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/128012/the-belgian-defense-industry-industry-dynamics-to-2018-market-profile.html