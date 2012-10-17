Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research/SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Belgian defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

The Belgian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Belgian defense industry.



Browse: Belgian Defense Market



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



During the review period, the defense budget recorded a CAGR of -4.3%, driven by the implementation of defense plans to counter potential terrorist threats and Belgium's participation in peacekeeping initiatives. The defense budget, which stood at 0.77% of GDP in 2012, is expected to decrease marginally to 0.76% of GDP by 2017, due to defense budget cuts announced by the government. During the review period, capital expenditure allocation stood at an average of 23.2% of the total defense budget, and throughout the forecast period, this is expected to increase to an average of 23.7%. In addition to this, the defense budget's share of revenue expenditure is expected to reduce from an average of 76.8% in the review period, to an average of 76.3% in the forecast period. This is due to significant revenue expenditure cuts, which include a reduction of troop numbers and decreased spending on military equipment.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Peacekeeping operations and the threat of terrorism drive defense spending. Belgium is surrounded by EU and NATO members and has no border disputes or significant threat to national security, except for the existence of terrorist groups. As NATO's headquarters are in Belgium and the country is a founding member, it supports peacekeeping operations across the world. In spite of defense budget cuts, military spending is driven by factors such as peacekeeping operations, globalization of terrorism and countering radicalization and violent extremism.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Belgian Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and Benefits



The report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Belgian defense industry.



The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.



The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.



The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Key Market Issues



In 2010, the government announced defense budget cuts in order to control the country's increasing fiscal deficit. In order to make the budget reductions, the government decided to reduce the size of its military, as the country deploys its troops for peacekeeping rather than defense purposes. In addition to this, Belgium plans to modernize its military workforce and equipment, and the money released through troop reductions is expected to offset the required modernization expenditure on equipment.



As Belgium is a member of the European Defense Agency (EDA), which was formed to improve European defense capabilities and to create a single defense equipment market, it gives preference to European nations in its defense contracts. As a result, Belgium is involved in several European defense programs, such as the Airbus A400M and the European Air Transport Fleet program. The EDA has simplified the defense trade within Europe through measures such as its electronic bulletin board (EBB), which requires all member countries to post defense contract opportunities, so that all opportunities are available for all member countries to easily access in one place.



Belgium has not had a stable government for more than four years. This has threatened the country's economic condition and increased the rate of unemployment. This has resulted in a steep increase in the level of debt on the country. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF), the current debt level on the country is about 98.5% of its GDP, thus pushing the country into deep economic crisis.



Key Highlights



In 2012, defense expenditure was US$3.81 billion, and throughout the review period this declined at a CAGR of -4.3%. During the forecast period defense expenditure is expected to register a CAGR of 2.4%, and to reach a value of US$4.39 billion. Cumulative defense expenditure during the forecast period is expected to be US$20.74 billion, of which, US$15.82 billion will be spent on personnel and operations, and the remaining US$4.92 billion on equipment and infrastructure.



The Belgian homeland security budget, which is represented by the police budget, declined during the review period and registered a CAGR of -1.19%. During the forecast period, this is likely to rise, with a predicted CAGR of 2.99%. This is primarily due to the increase the crime rate and the unstable political conditions, making it imperative for the country to enhance its defense capabilities.



During the period 2007-2011, Belgian defense imports grew significantly, particularly in the years 2007 and 2008. However, from 2009, defense imports began to decline due to the global recession and European debt crisis, which meant the government, had to reduce its defense budget and therefore reduce expenditure on imports. During the forecast period, Belgian defense imports are likely to decrease due to further reductions in the MoD's defense budget which have been implemented to curb rising public debt and improve the country's trade balance.



Read More : http://www.researchmoz.us/the-belgian-defense-industry-market-opportunities-and-entry-strategies-analyses-and-forecasts-to-2017-report.html