Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Belgian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Belgium defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.



Summary

SDI's "The Belgian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Belgium.



Reasons To Buy

"The Belgian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.

- Analyze trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Belgium defense industry.

- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Belgium defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/128015/the-belgian-defense-industry-procurement-market-dynamics-to-2018-market-profile.html