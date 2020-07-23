Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Ozone makes life harder for pathogens by becoming attached to it and hindering their progress. O3 also facilitates the absorption of oxygen inside the human body, which enhances the immune system, offering even more protection against pathogens that try to damage the body.



Ozonated water may be used for irrigation during procedures such as extraction and treatment of dry sockets. It can also be used after a procedure to assist with pain and redness relief. Ozone gas is utilized in entering areas that are incapable of penetrating areas where other techniques won't work, including decayed dentin and periodontal pockets. Ozone gas is also an important antimicrobial agent when applied to a prepared tooth before it is washed, crowned, or otherwise restored. It may also help to reduce postoperative pain considerably.



About Assure a Smile

Assure a Smile is the longest tenured holistic dentist practice in Miami. Spearheaded by Dr. Theodore "Ted" Herrmann, its top priority is to provide patients with all-encompassing oral health care that safely improves oral health and wellness. By helping patients look and feel their best through a holistic dentistry approach, Assure a Smile focuses on improving oral and overall body health as well. We strive to empower patients to make informed lifestyle choices that result in strong teeth, healthy gums, beautiful smiles, and optimum vitality. For more information on holistic dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.assureasmile.com or call 305-274-0047.