Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Platelet Rich Plasma (also known as PRP) is taken from a person’s own blood, processed and then used in different ways to help their body heal and repair itself. It is becoming more widely used in many cosmetic & plastic surgery procedures to speed recovery and stimulate healing. PRP is featured in this week’s expert interview on Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today on webtalkradio.net.



In this in-depth interview, show host & Edmonton Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka talks with PRP expert Dr Kevin Sadati, a board certified facial plastic surgeon & cosmetic surgeon from Newport Beach, California.



The two doctors consider the benefits and uses of PRP in varying cosmetic procedures, including skin rejuvenation, and scar treatment. They agree that patients are demanding a natural look from their cosmetic procedures which leads into their final discussion where Dr Sadati explains the specific technique that he has developed which provides gradual tightening when performing facelift surgery. This technique, which is done under local anaesthetic, provides the natural look that patients prefer.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today webtalkradio show as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office (780) 665-3546.