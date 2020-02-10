The Benefits of QuickBooks Online vs. QuickBooks Desktop

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Using QuickBooks Online compared to QuickBooks Desktop has a multitude of benefits.



Shared data access is possible since the program is based in the cloud. "All you would require is a username and a password.



With QuickBooks Online, there is little to no fear about losing data and having to rely on backups. With QuickBooks Online, everything is automatically backed up with all company information stored on Intuit's servers.



Another benefit is that with QuickBooks Online, help is never too far away. As long as you pay for the user license, access to Intuit's online help desk is readily available.



Its growing popularity has brought on a good following that are now looking to abandon the desktop version of QuickBooks to settle with the Online version. "The conversion process comes with its set of tasks that make files Online worthy," John Rocha of E-Tech, said.



Rocha added that it is important to remember that data from QuickBooks Desktop to QuickBooks Online can be done within the first 60 days of the QuickBooks Online Company. Other limitations include maintaining a QuickBooks file under 350,000 targets. You can determine how many targets you have in your file by pressing F2 or Ctrl+1 on your keyboard, and checking Total Targets under File Information. "If you exceed the size limit, you'll need to condense your file to successfully import it to QuickBooks Online," Rocha said.



In preparation for the migration of your data from QuickBooks Desktop to QuickBooks Online, Rocha advised it is necessary to update your data, complete outstanding tasks – by making sure all bank accounts have been reconciled, payroll has been processed and all inventory adjustments have been made. "The third and most important step is backing up your data," Rocha added.



E-Tech's QuickBooks Online File Preparation Service prepares your data file to be under the file size limit of QuickBooks Online so it can be converted without any problems. This is done by removing the audit trail, optimizing and condensing your data file so it is within the limits to be exported to QuickBooks Online. The service will copy all your data into a brand new data file and will remove any corruption or data errors from the file.



For more information about the service, visit https://e-tech.ca/Quickbooks-Online-File-Preparation-Service.aspx



