Huntsville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Drinking water is important to one’s health as it helps the body get rid of unwanted toxins and keep it hydrated. To boost the benefits of water to one’s health, people can mix fruits like lemon with their water or choose a more natural alternative such as coconut water.



“It is true that there are a number of drinks and beverages that taste addictive, but nothing can replace water,” said John Phillips. “Sugary drinks are tasty, but they do not hydrate or cleanse our body as water does.”



The body loses water through urination, breathing, and sweating. Water helps in replacing the water that is lost through those processes, preventing the body from suffering from dehydration and organ failure.



“Normally, the body requires around three liters of fluid every day, where two liters are obtained from water and one liter from the food consumed,” said Phillips. “To consume two liters of water in a day, you must drink 8-10 glasses of water in breaks.”



Water comes in mineral, distilled, alkaline and in many other forms. Adding fruit to water does not only result in a more refreshing drink but also throws in a couple of more benefits. A good example is lemon water, in which lemon slices are placed in a pitcher of water.



“Lemon water is deemed to contain anti-ageing, anti-bacterial, and antiseptic properties,” said Phillips. “These said benefits of lemon water are all because of the presence of vitamin C, phosphorous, and vitamin B in lemons.”



A more natural drink that combines water with fruit is coconut water, the clear liquid found inside the coconut fruit. It is found to contain a high content of potassium and other minerals, giving it a good reputation as a sports drink. It also contains vitamins and minerals, namely ascorbic acid, boron, iodine, manganese, molybdenum, selenium, vitamin-B groups, and zinc.



“So, the benefits of water make it suitable for daily consumption,” said Phillips.



