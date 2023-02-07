The Benefits of Working at Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- There are many benefits to working at Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia. As one of the area's most respected non-profit organizations, Goodwill is a premier provider that makes it easy to give back and support your community! If you're interested in joining a company that lifts up thousands of local residents with employment and education initiatives, look no further than Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia.



Goodwill has a number of career opportunities currently available. Whether you're interested in one of their warehouses, as a customer service representative, or an adult education coordinator, you can find plenty of fulfilling employment possibilities at Goodwill of Southern NJ & Philadelphia. Goodwill is founded on the principle of "hand up not hand out" and practices this philosophy with its customers, employees, and those who benefit from their comprehensive job placement and education opportunities.



Additionally, all donations made to Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia help turn on the power of work for local residents with disabilities and disadvantages. Contributions can be in the form of both financial and material donations. Make sure to contact Goodwill today to learn more about available job opportunities and where you can donate!



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.