The Benefits of Youth Football Camp Extend Beyond the Field

05/01/2013 -- Children will always want to try different activities, and for many of them football is at the top of their list. To parents this can be a cause for concern. The commitment of an entire season is usually greater than the attention span of a child. This can mean a great deal of wasted time and money for a parent attempting to teach their child life lessons about commitment. One of the easiest way for parents to avoid this struggle is by having their child participate in a summertime youth football camp. Attending a youth football camp allows children to learn if they will enjoy playing football, but also teach lessons about life.



A summer football camp provides children with exposure to rigors of practices without requiring a long-term commitment. In fact, many camps last only a week, but still give participants a feel for the game. Those who continue on to play for a team will work with top-level coaches to learn drills to practice as they prepare for the season. Football camps are often used to help players determine which teams they will be a good fit for during the season. It also allows them to meet players who will be their competition in the upcoming season, which will provide them with a better understanding of sportsmanship.



Jim Tuso, founder of a youth football camp in Kansas City, says that children who do not continue on in football often gain as much as those who do. “A good football camp focuses on the fundamentals of the game, but also on teaching life lessons that reach some players in the way that only sports can,” says Tuso. Lessons of teamwork and sportsmanship are natural to learn on the field and apply to many aspects of life. As football becomes more a part of popular culture, the knowledge of the game learned in a camp can prove useful in social situations throughout an athlete’s life.



