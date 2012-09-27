The Best Carb Blockers for 2012 Are Revealed at Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- The popular Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com website has featured articles on a range of different subjects, however they have now turned their attention to carb blockers because blocking carbohydrates and reducing the intake of carbs can be a really effective way to lose weight.



The latest article to appear on this site highlights two products in particular that could be considered as being the best carb blockers for 2012.



The number one carb blocking pill is one that has actually been used by a few different celebrities, particularly in the UK where this product seems to be really popular right now.



Fans of The Only Way Is Essex will know about Lauren Goodger because she has had a lot of battles with her weight in recent years, and she is one of the celebrities that has been successful using this pill. Indeed it actually helped her to lose a stone in weight.



According to this article, the reason why this pill was voted the number one carb blocker for 2012 was because not only can it block carbohydrate intake, but it also has a number of other weight loss properties as well. Each of these weight loss benefits are discussed in this article.



The second best carb blocker for 2012 is actually made from white kidney bean, and this particular pill is said to reduce carbohydrate absorption by as much as 66%.



It doesn't contain as many fat burning properties as the first choice carbohydrate blocker, but it does allow users to eat a normal amount of carbohydrates when dieting because these pills can be taken just before meals in order to take effect. These pills do also help reduce the appetite, which is another useful weight loss benefit.



