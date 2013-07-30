The Best Choice for Horse Box Building: Empire Coachbuilders Ltd

Kidderminster, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Empire Coachbuilders Ltd is a popular company that is engaged in the business of building horse boxes or coach building based on the specific requirements of clients worldwide. Based in the United Kingdom, the company has a significant experience of more than 50 years in the key areas of horse box manufacturing. Apart from horse box manufacturing, the company also deals with work related to horse box conversion and renovation.



As stated by the company owner, “Empire Coachbuilders Ltd. is British Built with emphasis on strength and long lasting qualities. We pride ourselves in our outstanding levels of Customer Service and Support and can arrange vehicle finance”. The horse box designs created by the company are capable of accommodating a minimum of two horses to a bespoke of eight-horse berth on the whole. The horse box designs manufactured by the company depict a true luxury living pattern with all modern facilities.



Empire Coach Builders provides regular and clear updates about the horse box building process to customers. An initiative is taken by the company to inform customers about weekly progress relating to horse trailer building along with videos and images. “Whether you are looking for horsebox transport for – Race Horses, Competition Horses, Showjumpers, Show Ponies, Driving Horses or Hunters, we can provide you with the perfect coach built horsebox solution”, adds the company spokesman.



The company also offers services related to horse box body conversions and swaps. As part of this, the company takes full responsibility of transferring and delivering the customer’s vehicle to any specific place across the UK. The main services offered by Empire coach builders generally include new vehicle building or manufacturing, insurance work, refurbishment, re-sprays, MOTs, servicing, sales, sign writing and repairs.



An initiative is taken by Empire Builders to provide customized horse box designs taking into account the individual requirements of clients. The horse box designs are a perfect blend of the newest horse box technology with style, comfort and luxury.



For more details on horse box manufacturing, visit http://empirecoachbuilders.com/.



About Empire Coachbuilders Ltd

