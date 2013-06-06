The Best Custom Logo Cases Now Available Online in the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- CustomLogoCases, today announced the start of their operations in the United States market, guaranteeing their potential and repeat clients a great customer experience and the best prices for the best quality carry bags, cases and covers.



The innovative brand is already the manufacturer of choice for branded accessories that include custom ear phone and in ear headphones, corporate and business iPad bags, iPad and tablet Bluetooth keyboards, tablet stands, smartphone screen protectors, custom stylus pens with logos and more.



www.CustomLogoCases.com have also gained a great reputation for their custom branded iPhone wallet cases, credit card cases, custom leather cases for the iPad and iPhone and Samsung galaxy cases. The company is dedicated to dealing directly with their clients, while seeking to innovate to meet their client demands regularly and effectively.



The clients they work with are satisfied at their level of professionalism and customer care, confirming the word of the head of sales,, Mr. Richard Roberts who says, “We want to provide custom logo cases and everything related, to people in a cost effective manner that will benefit their business, school or promotion with the added benefit of branding"



The service that the company provides is famous among clients across their markets. With Richard confirming that "We have identified that there is a gap in the market for specialist manufacturing of custom logo cases and covers, with great customer service."



To find out more, or make your order, visit their website.



About CustomLogoCases

CustomLogoCases USA manufactures high quality custom made iPad cases & Covers branded with logos and designs, custom iPhone cases, custom android smartphone & tablet cases, accessories, and much more. Custom logo cases for businesses, schools and governments. Low prices, high quality custom cases, and free delivery worldwide.



For more information visit the website http://www.customlogocases.com



Media Contact:



Richard Roberts

sales@customlogocases.com

New York, USA

www.customlogocases.com