The Best Dentist Unveiled Secret to Beautiful Smiles

To have beautiful smiles does not necessarily mean out of town dental visit said the renowned dentist in Santa Rosa Ca, Sean Wilson. For the past eight years, Mr. Seal Wilson has been providing professional dental services to Santa Rosa residents. His clinic caters to the following dental services, cosmetic, family, implant and general dentistry.



As the leader in cosmetic dentistry in Santa Rosa Ca, Dr. Wilson, was hailed 4th times as the “Best dentist” from the recently concluded Bohemian awards, where he was chosen as the finest esthetic dentist. His passion and innovative works set him apart from the rest of the competition in the same field. And recently he has been awarded as the best dentist for the 4th time in a row.



The Santa Rosa Cosmetics Dentist, Sean Wilson opened his own clinic in 2005, in Santa Rosa near the down town area to better serve its residents. Particularly, his clienteles includes the North Bay Counties and clients for San Francisco. A well-known dentist finished his education in 2000 and proceeded with his post-graduate studies, there after.



He is a graduate from the University of the Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies (LVI). LVI is known for its latest cosmetic dental techniques. Conversely, LVI is responsible for the various reality TV shows like the “Extreme Makeover” and “The Swan."



According to its official site, after Mr. Wilson’s rigorous training in the complete dental makeover, which included restorative and cosmetic surgery, he then became a full-pledged member of theAmericanAcademyof Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). The ACCD was founded by Dr. Morley, of which Dr. Wilson got his first hands-on training from Dr. Morley’s clinic.



About Sean Wilson, DDS

Today, the cosmetics dentist in Santa Rosa, Dr.Wilson continues to provide personalized dental services to its clients using the state-of-the-art technology. The other dental services are, teeth whitening, cleanings, digital x-rays, ceramic crowns, cosmetic bonding, gum disease treatment; tooth colored filings, extractions and wisdom teeth and implant retained dentures.



Sean Wilson DDS clinic is located at 98 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa CA 95404 with telephone number 707-579-1555. His official website is at http://seanwilsondds.com/ for more details.