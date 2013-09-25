The Best Diet Plan to Lose Weight Fast Revealed by Fat Loss Factor

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Fat Loss Factor is a 12-week weight loss program developed by nutritionist, chiropractor and healthy living practitioner Dr Charles Livingston after many years of research. The medical researcher managed to design a plan that could be followed by people of all fitness levels, writes the magazine.



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The program is divided in two parts. The first part, lasting two weeks, consists of participants eating exclusively natural and organic foods. This is also known as the detoxifying part, preparing the body for the second part because it cleanses it of impurities and toxins, therefore ending the body’s dependency of junk and fast food.



After the initial part of the Fat Loss Factor program is completed, participants have to engage in the second part, which lasts 10 weeks. In this phase, they will have to choose a diet and exercise plan appropriate for their physical condition and fitness level. During these 10 weeks, participants will do high intensity cardio workouts and strength training that will shape the body in a nice way.



Fat Loss Eat magazine warns people that the first two weeks of the program are the hardest, as people will have to resist cravings and ban man of the foods and food groups they love out of their diet. However, Dr Livingston also provides tips and advice on how to remain motivated and committed to the goal of losing weight and getting back in shape.



Another downside of the program is that organic foods can be quite expensive. Nevertheless, money is a small price to pay not only for weight loss, but also for one’s health on the long term. After finishing the program, most participants changed their lifestyle and improved their lives for the better, looking and feeling great at the same time.



FatLossEat.com writes that while it has some downsides, Dr Charles Livingston’s Fat Loss Factor is, overall, the best diet plan to lose weight fast. This is because the program covers all the important issues when it comes to losing weight, including detoxifying, dieting and exercising.