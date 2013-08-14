Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The best way to speed up a recovery is to find the best type of doctor to treat the injury. That usually means finding a specialist.



For mystery ailments, chronic fatigue and health issues that affect running it is recommended to contact a Sports Medicine Doctor.



For running injuries, like muscle strains, joint pains and stress fractures, it is best to contact an Orthopedist.



For foot and ankle injuries and problems the doctor to call is a Podiatrist.



For general health problems or suspicion of a fracture it is best to contact a Physical Therapist.



Lastly, for back pain and other issues that don’t respond to other treatment, call a Chiropractor.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com