The Best Electronics Store in Los Angeles Is Fairfax Electronics

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Fairfax Electronics celebrates their 70th year in business, providing for the home and business security needs of Southern California. Simultaneously, they are celebrating their 10th year selling electronic security products online. Established at the end of the Second World War and the birth the booming sprawl of southern California, the company has evolved side by side with the Los Angeles community as specialists in providing alarms, camera systems, locks, paging systems, cabling, monitors and a full range of security devices.



Their online presence has made them a respected nationwide source for electronics to professional installers and DIY-ers. Customer service is of supreme importance to Fairfax Electronics. They keep live operators ready on their toll free number to help with any customer need during business hours.



Paul Ramos, owner of the Fairfax Electronics store says about the company's years in business, "Our decades of experience in Los Angeles has given us the opportunity to master every home and business security need. Homeowners need affordable and reliable systems for their security and businesses in southern California need to protect their buildings, inventory and intellectual property. We have security solutions for everyone."



Fairfax Electronics wants those who are looking for the best in security systems and a wide selection of options to know that their business is ready to serve their needs in Los Angeles and beyond.



About Fairfax Electronics

Fairfax Electronics is a provider of Security Electronics such as CCTV, IP Security Devices, Intercoms, Fire Detection, and Access Control. We have been providing leading edge solutions to the public for over 70 years. We are experts in detection products for every application.



