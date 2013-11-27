The Best Elephant Back Safari in South Africa Now Being Offered

Pretoria, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- For all those who are immensely interested in visiting Africa, they are surely aware of how safari is one of the main attractions of the place. It is considered to be one of the most exclusive and fun-filled experiences for both tourists and travelers. In order to find the best safari services, individuals are recommended to conduct an adequate research beforehand. Kwa Madwala private game reserve in South Africa has been around since quite a while and is known to offer excellent elephant safaris for the utmost convenience of people from all across the globe. The simple interaction with elephants along with the back rides for a couple of hours surely tends to be a lifetime experience for all those who are visiting South Africa for the first time.



Famous for its wild life and beautiful animals, there is no better place in the world for safaris other than Africa, therefore, individuals are recommended to visit it at the earliest convenience. There are different safari options that are inclusive of the one hour elephant walk, the one hour elephant safari, the two hour safari and lastly, the three hour elephant safari. The prices for all these processes vary from one another, which is why individuals can easily choose the one which suits them the most. The safari rides are reasonably priced, which is why everyone prefers them the most in the first place. The best part is the interaction with the elephants that have been conditioned in an exceptional way in order to behave pleasantly with the clients. All the back rides are carried out in the bush which is known as the ultimate comfort zone for the elephants.



The timings for the safari rides vary as well. The morning timings are 6.00am till 9.00am in the time of summers, whereas in winters, it is 7.00am till 10.00am. The second timings for the day are for the afternoon which is 3.30pm till 6.30pm in summers and around 2.30pm till 5.30 pm in the time of winters. For all those who wish to know about the summer and winter months, the summer ones begin from 1st November and end at 31st March, whereas the winters ones begin from 1st March and end around 30th, October. The guests are entitled to an exclusive 10-minute ‘meet and greet’ session with the safari elephants and that is why elephant back safaris are recommended to all those who are currently visiting Africa or are planning to visit it in the near future.



For more information, please visit http://www.elephantsafarisafrica.com/



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