Emjoi Introduces New Micro Pedi Device

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Emjoi, a company dedicated to finding innovative technology in personal care, including the best epilators and mani/pedi devices, has just released a cutting edge micro pedi device that makes home pedicures easier than ever. Like Emjoi’s hair epilators, the micro pedi comes with special features that enhance the device’s convenience and comfort.



Emjoi’s newest product runs on AA batteries, buffing rough skin and calluses from feet, to leave them soft and fresh. It also comes with two rollers, one coarse and one extra-coarse, making it a safe, refined alternative to using multiple metal scrapers and other heel-scraping devices. It costs $39.95, and a set of replacement rollers, including one coarse and one extra-coarse roller, costs $19.95.



For more information about Emjoi’s micro pedi and other popular products, including a wide range of epilators, like the facial epilator and the dual epilator, which both mechanically pull out hair, while removing fewer skin cells than waxing, visit their website at http://www.emjoi.com. All of their products can be ordered online.



About Emjoi

Emjoi is a company that is devoted to creating “technology that gets personal,” in order to ease physical stress that arises due to everyday activities. They provide products, ranging from skin care to hair removal, with the best modern technology and a futuristic outlook. Both men and women can enjoy rechargeable epilators, as epilators for women are available in sleek mint green and pink, among other colors, while the men’s epilators look classy and simple in black. Call 1-888-99-EMJOI (993-6564), email csemjoi@emjoi.com, or visit their website for more information.