Son Vows to Fulfill Dad’s Dream of Seeing Him Graduate College.

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Ryan Francis wants nothing more than to complete his senior year at Temple University so his dad can see him graduate before it’s too late. He left college two years ago to help his family when his father suffered a second stroke and was left with more disabilities and unable to work. Now, Ryan is struggling to pay down his student debt so the hold on his account will be released and he can receive financial aid to return to college. He’s worked very hard the past two years but still needs $7,000 so he has turned to CrowdFundEDU, a crowdfunding niche website for education, to start a fundraiser to help him finish college and make his dad proud.



Ryan’s college experience has been filled with many challenges unknown by many of his peers. He worked two jobs as a full-time student while also helping with his dad’s care. But he managed to juggle these responsibilities until financial constraints forced him to leave college. The limited money he earns goes to bills, food and to help support his family, with the few remaining dollars going to student loan payments. His father is a fighter, but Ryan realizes he doesn’t have that much time left.



And so Ryan is fighting to make his dad’s dream of seeing him graduate college come true. Although his father has significant brain injury and cannot eat or speak, he is very aware of what’s happening around him and smiles in response to jokes and good news. He still loves the Washington Redskins, his favorite band the Police, and when his sons visit. And he would still love to see his son finish college.



Ryan has only 24 credits to go, and is determined to return in July for summer session. Can you think of a better Father's Day gift for Ryan to give his dad? Student Body of America Association, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is a proponent for all students to achieve an education, but this story in particular, right before Father’s Day, has us especially rooting for Ryan’s success.



Student Body of America Association Press Page: http://bit.ly/15zBNmm



CrowdFundEDU Page: http://bit.ly/ZgkF5D



Ryan Francis Photo: http://bit.ly/17TAO4x