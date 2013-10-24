The Best Greek Restaurant in Ottawa Revealed

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The first impression upon entering Kallisto Greek Restaurant is that one’ve stumbled upon a guarded secret – one that people can’t wait to tell their friends about. If people haven't had the chance to visit Greece, but want to experience the smells and taste of traditional Greek cuisine, this is the place. With wide range of fresh prepared Greek dishes, Kallisto has become a top restaurant in Ottawa's community and has earned the reputation of quality and service where people can taste the finest in traditional Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant menu's offers choice of delicious Greek Mezes (appetizers), delicious spreads like tzatziki and hummus, traditional famous Greek souvlaki and the tastiest fresh seafood dishes. Of course, if people are not exactly what to choose and want to try something different, Kallisto offers a sampling platter to enjoy with friends and family. The chef prepares for people meat platter of scrumptious charbroiled lamb chops, sausages, chicken and pork or they can't go wrong with the fresh platter of mussels, calamari or shrimp.



A pairing guide is featured in the menu will help in choosing a perfect bottle of wine to enjoy with the meal and relax and listen to Greek music in the background.



Kallisto’s warm and inviting atmosphere and friendly service will make people have a great dining experience which the atmosphere is comfortable for family dinners or business lunches.



Among all the Ottawa restaurants, Kallisto Greek Restaurant is the perfect one for large groups, office parties, business dinners, weddings and other special events.



No doubt one will agree that Kallisto Greek Restaurant is the best, which is confirmed by its latest award "Talk of the Town" 4.5 stars!



Kallisto Greek Restaurant definitely deserves peoples attention and time!



For more information:

http://www.kallisto.ca/

2950 Bank Street, Ottawa ON, K1T 1N8

613 - 260 - 2111

info@kallisto.ca