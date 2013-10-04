The Best Hand Crafted Buddha, Ganesh Statues and Home Décor Now Available Online

Maidstone, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- To find genuine hand crafted items online is impossible because there are a dozen dealers but none of them adhere to quality. That said one place where customers can expect to find top market quality for half the price is Livingmaya.co.uk



This is a website that is considered to be the best place to buy handcrafted statues, Ganesh statues, and home decor products. Thai Buddha statues which are in vogue right now can also be found on this website. This is certainly a place to find exotic statues that can be displayed at home or office. The elegance, the craftsmanship and the detailing come right through making the statues come alive.



Normally, one would have to put in a lot of effort in finding quality statues online. As purchases are made online, there is no real way to find out the quality of the statue. Until the statue arrives home and is properly examined, no one way can really comment on this aspect. But, when it comes to Buddha statues UK and Ganesh statues UK sold on this website, the mark of assurance comes with the product.



All home décor products are 100% original, genuine and enjoy free shipping. So, customers can get a lot more by spending a lot less. Livingmaya.co.uk is indeed the top online statues shop in UK. One does not have to set foot out of their home to find interesting and intriguing statues. They can do so sitting in the comfort of their homes by visiting livingmaya.co.uk.



Media Contact



Suresh Purushothaman



Director



MOGINI LIMITED



Ultimate Cloud



Link House, Knightrider Street, Maidstone, Kent, ME15 6LU



0800 023 6407



admin@livingmaya.co.uk