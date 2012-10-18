The Best Juicers Diary Publishes Review on Jack Lalanne JLPJB Power Juicer

Southlake, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- The Best Juicers Diary, an online “diary” filled with juicer reviews, has published recently its review about the popular Jack Lalanne JLPJB Power Juicer. This juicer has received a lot of good feedback from various customers and the site has also released its own review about it. It is customary for people to check out the reviews from this website first before they finally buy the juicer they are looking for. To those who have been looking for a review about this juicer to know about its features, pros, and cons, then they should visit the website now.



The said juicer is fairly popular in the market today and most online sellers rate it as a 4-star juicer. This is considered as one of the “As Seen on TV” classics. The juicer has a wide array of great features that promises to give people an easier time when it comes to extracting juice from their favorite fruits and vegetables. To those who have been looking for a good way to know about the features of this juicer, they should go to the website and read the review.



The Jack Lalanne JLPJB Power Juicer works a lot more efficiently compared to other similar juicers. Quality juicing is one of its prime features. The juicer has an extra large feeder chute to make it easier to feed big fruit chunks, without the need to slice them into very small pieces. The motor is very powerful and runs quietly, unlike other types of juicers. The removable parts are also safe to put into the dishwasher, making it easier for many to clean the juicer. Some, however, may find that they should be extra careful with the parts, as they are made of plastic and are prone to scratches. The motor comes with a lifetime guarantee.



Only a few juicers in the market come with a patented juice extraction technology, and Jack Lalanne’s JLPJB Power Juicer is one of them. To those who wish to have incomparable quality of the extracted juice, this is the product for them. Health buffs who wish to preserve all of the nutrients of the fruits and vegetables they are extracting juice from should buy this juicer. For more information, you can visit http://bestjuicersdiary.com. To those who have any questions regarding the juicer or suggestions as to which juicers to review, they may contact the staff at the website. They will certainly get back to the queries as soon as they can, and provide answers.