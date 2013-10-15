The Best Knee High Boots for Narrow and Skinny Calves Are Revealed at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The-New-Fashion.com have just picked out some of the best knee high boots for women with narrow, skinny calves after noticing that a lot of women complain about not being able to find boots that fit properly.



Many of the boots that are available online and in stores will fit women with average or wide calves, but the narrow-calved woman isn't as well catered for.



Nevertheless there are still lots of super-fashionable knee-high boots available to women with a calf circumference of 14 inches or less, the best of which are featured in this latest article.



There are a total of 20 different pairs of knee high boots featured on this page (at the time of writing), and they include a variety of different colors and styles.



There are low-cost ones that cost less than $40 (but still look amazing), as well as designer items costing anywhere up to $400 (or more) from the likes of Michael Kors, La Canadienne, Stuart Weitzman, Cole Haan and Steve Madden, for example.



Commenting on this selection of the best narrow calf boots, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"I know from experience how difficult it is to find boots for women with 11, 12 or 13-inch calves, for instance, particularly when shopping online, which is why I wanted to create an article that showcases some of the best-looking knee high boots that are available right now."



"All of these items are designed to fit women with narrow calves and not only do they all look amazing, but most of them have lots of positive customer reviews as well."



"So bearing in mind that they are all very reasonably priced, and there are plenty of styles and colors to choose from, there will hopefully be something for everyone."



Anyone that would like to view all of the best knee high boots for narrow and skinny calves, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2013/10/14/the-best-knee-high-boots-for-narrow-skinny-calves/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.