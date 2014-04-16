The Best Label Makers in 2014 Are Revealed at Articate.com

Wells, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Label makers are simple little devices that enable people to design and print out their own customized labels, which then makes it a lot easier to organize various different things in the home and office.



However anyone that has ever gone online to try to buy one of these label printing machines will know that there are literally hundreds to choose from. So to help people find the best ones to buy, a new article has recently been posted to Articate.com that lists some of the best label makers in 2014.



According to this article, there are two label makers in particular that have proven to be a big hit with customers in recent years, and continue to be two of the top sellers in 2014. These are both made by Epson and are both available for less than $40 at the time of writing.



In addition, there are also some really good label making machines available from Brother, and six of the most popular ones are listed on this page, including some basic hand held devices as well as a few more expensive desktop label makers.



Finally, there is also a selection of some of the top rated label makers from DYMO featured in this article, all of which have received a lot of positive customer reviews. This also includes a few hand held devices, but also includes a plug and play device that seems to be really popular at the moment, as well as an industrial label maker with keyboard.



"Label makers are really useful devices that are perfect for everyday use in the home or in a work environment, for example, and all of the devices that we have included here from the likes of Epson, Brother and DYMO are some of the best ones on the market right now," said an Articate.com spokesperson.



Anyone that would like to take a look at all of these devices that have been named as the best label makers in 2014, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2014/04/14/the-best-label-makers-in-2014/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.