The Best Mini Kegerator Is Here and Up for Grabs at Beveragecoolerexperts.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Beveragecoolerexperts.com has just recently posted about a top of the line mini kegerator that is both portable and does not need to be stored in the fridge to keep its contents cool. People who love having small get-togethers and parties simply adore this miniature keg cooler as it is the perfect device to keep mini kegs cold enough in order to achieve optimal draft beer dispensing. These Bubbas can easily hold five liters or 1.5 gallons of beer, making them ideal for a small group of buddies.



With a portable kegerator, there is no need for people to worry about keeping the beer cold. They are made to keep the beer or other beverage at a constant and the most optimal temperature for the perfect glass of draft beer. Their specifically designed taps also help in pouring the perfect pint without getting a glass that is half full of foam.



Reviews of a unique and attractive range of 12 bottle wine coolers are also being supplied by beveragecoolerexperts.com. These include sleek and stylish models by brands such as Haier, New Air, SPT as well as Danby, among various others.



Not only do they have an exquisite choice of product range, the reviews that they are supplying the customers with are detailed and descriptive and they are about each one of the products, making choosing the most suitable one according to the customer’s requirements, as easy as pie. The top choice, according to them however, is the Haier Wine Cooler – 12 Bottle Dual Zone. With its dual zone system, it allows the setting of different temperatures for the upper as well as the lower part of the wine cooler, which makes it ideal for storing red as well as white wine, both at the same time.



Mini kegs and wine coolers aren’t the only appliances that are being reviewed by beveragecoolerexperts.com, for they have just posted a review of the top of the range Danby DBC120BLS Beverage centre.



This unique, popular and inexpensive beer centre is one of a kind and is available at a retail price of just above $300. Also, the major advantage of this beer centre is its capacity and size. With the ability to hold up to a hundred and twenty cans, this beer centre is the ultimate cooler to be used at home. It is selling like hot cakes just because of its unique features.



About Beveragecoolerexperts

Beveragecoolerexperts.com is a website that supplies people with detailed and descriptive reviews on various beverage coolers and kegerators.



For more information, please visit: http://beveragecoolerexperts.com/



Gord Little

Seattle, Washington

98101

206-222-5656