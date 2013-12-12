The Best New Plus Size Clothes to Buy in December 2013 Are Featured at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- There was a time when women of a certain size had great difficulty finding suitable clothing that was both fashionable and attractive, but all that has now changed thanks to plus size clothing, which is now a burgeoning market.



The-New-Fashion.com is one fashion blog that has a section dedicated to plus size clothing, and their latest blog post, which showcases some of the best new plus size clothes in December 2013, is proof that clothes for the slightly larger woman can look absolutely fantastic.



This article features a variety of different plus size clothes, including tops, shirts, sweaters, dresses, jeans, pants and jackets, and the good news is that the majority of these items should be within most people's budgets.



Commenting on this selection, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"The plus size clothing market is growing all the time, seemingly in line with most people's waistlines in the western world, and there is now more choice than ever before."



"This made the task of choosing the 'best' plus size clothes for December quite a difficult task because there were so many that we wanted to include. However we have managed to include a wide variety of stunning looking tops, pants, dresses and jackets that should appeal to many women."



"As I mention in the article, my favorite items are the 2-piece green and white top and pants and the gorgeous red dress from Anne Klein. However there are so many great-looking items, including the grey cowl neck sweater and the two plus size coats from Jessica Simpson, for example, which I also love."



Anyone that would like to view all of the best new items of plus size clothing in December 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2013/12/11/the-best-new-plus-size-clothes-in-december-2013/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.