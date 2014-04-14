The Best New Plus Size Dresses from Amiclubwear in 2014 Are Featured at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- The latest article from The-New-Fashion.com looks at some of the best new plus size dresses that have recently gone on sale in 2014, and focuses specifically on the plus size dresses that are available from Amiclubwear because this site has a reputation for offering stylish, fashionable clothing at affordable prices.



There are 12 stunning plus size dresses featured on this page altogether, with a number of different colors to choose from, and these are generally priced between $20 and $30, with the most expensive item costing just $39.99.



Most of the dresses are short, party-style dresses that are perfect for nights out on the town, but there is also a really pretty leopard print maxi dress included here that may also appeal to many plus sized women.



Commenting on this selection of new plus size dresses, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"When it comes to short, sexy dresses, there have not always been many options available to the larger sized woman. However the plus size market is rapidly expanding all the time, and there are now lots of stunning looking dresses to choose from, as we have hopefully demonstrated with this article."



"I have managed to find a long, leopard print maxi dress and a beautiful red and black check dress, which are both absolutely gorgeous and are my two personal favorites, but I have also included lots more plus size dresses that are all stylish and fashionable, whilst also being really affordable as well."



Anyone that would like to view all of these new plus size dresses from Amiclubwear, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2014/04/12/12-of-the-best-new-plus-size-dresses-from-amiclubwear/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.