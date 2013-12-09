The Best New Women's Fur Hooded Coats for Winter / Christmas 2013 Are Featured at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- At this time of the year there are always lots of new women's coats that people can buy, and with it being so cold outside, fur hooded coats in particular are always very popular because they provide a lot of warmth.



So with that in mind, The-New-Fashion.com have recently been looking at some of the new items that have recently gone on sale, and have decided to look at some of the best new fur hooded coats from SheInside because these are always excellent value for money.



Therefore in their latest article they have featured a total of 14 brand new fur hooded winter coats that people might like to buy this winter, or indeed buy as a gift for someone else for Christmas 2013.



These are all available for between $34 and $80, so they should be within most people's budgets, and there are several different colors and styles to choose from.



Commenting on these winter coats, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"As I mentioned in the article, I really like some of the green coats that are available, with my favorites being the Green Fur Hooded Zipper Embellished Fleece Inside Military Coat and the Green Fur Hooded Long Sleeve Drawstring Pockets Coat."



"However I also love the navy coat, the yellow coat and both of the red ones, and to be fair, they all look pretty good, and all look as if they will provide you with a lot of warmth during these long, cold winter months."



Anyone that would like to view all of these new fur hooded winter coats for women, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2013/12/06/new-fur-hooded-coats-from-sheinside-for-winter-2013/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.