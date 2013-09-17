The Best of Land and Water in Burgundy

Datchet, Berkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- A fabulous way to experience both land and water is to take a European Waterways walking cruise. Maybe you want to enjoy a beautiful walk through rural England, or peruse the natural beauty of Burgundy; on these cruises you can do that and more.



European Waterways is offering walking themed cruises aboard La Belle Epoque in October of this year and in October of 2014. This state of the art luxury barge can hold twelve passengers. This is perfect for a family trip or maybe a corporate get away. The boat itself boasts a deck complete with a spa pool, an open inclusive bar, and 12 bikes for passengers that want to cycle during the stops. The boat also features some delicious regional specialties to taste like Filet d’Agneau au Baslilic, and a stocked wine cellar that would make any wine drinker swoon. And what would a trip to France be without a cheese board. On ‘La Belle Epoque’, European Waterways will provide passengers with an array of cheeses like Aisy Cendre, Couton de Culotte and Epoisses to name a few.



On this trip in October, passengers will be able to visit the amazing Abbaye de Fontenay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Former Cistercian abbey was founded in 1118 and is one of the oldest abbey’s in Europe. There will also be optional Hot Air Ballooning for the more adventurous passengers. Floating above the French countryside is sure to be a memory you will never forget and a truly unique way to see the magical country.



Of course you can’t visit France without sampling some of its world famous wine. European Waterways has designed this limited time offer to include a wine tasting of Chablis wines at Saint Bris de Vineaux in the Bersan cellars. Not only will you be able to taste this delicious concoction, but you get to do it in the heart of where it is made. What better way to enjoy a glass of wine?



Hurry and book this limited time cruise down the French waterways. You will never forget the amazing sites and adventures experienced on this amazing barge holiday. For rates please go to http://www.gobarging.com/ .



About European Waterways

European Waterways is currently the only luxury hotel barge company that offers luxury cruises in nine European countries through a fleet of more than a dozen luxury hotel barges. For more information about European Waterways and having a barge holiday France, visit the website at http://www.gobarging.com/ .



For Media Contact:

European Waterways Ltd

The Barn, Riding Court

Riding Court Road, Datchet

Berkshire, SL3 9JT

United Kingdom

Email: sales@gobarging.com

UK Tel: +44 (0)1753 598555

Website: http://www.gobarging.com/