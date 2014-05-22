The Best Office Coffee.com Announces Cost-Saving Variety Selection

Hackettstown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The Best Office Coffee.com, offering premium office coffee services in New Jersey, New York and the surrounding Tri-State area, is pleased to announce their cost-saving variety selection. The best part about the new variety of drinks available from the office coffee service is that businesses in the Tri-State area can view it on the company’s newly-designed website. Businesses can take a tour of the delicious and affordable coffee-house drinks available for their office.



Because the machines provided by The Best Office Coffee.com are simple and intuitive, making coffee-house style drinks in the workplace isn’t intimidating. One of the major benefits to choosing the office coffee service of NYC is that employees can have fresh and delicious coffee at all times, with a simple push of a button.



The coffee-house selection includes rich, full-bodied coffee. By using the service, employers can avoid buying pods, filled with pre-ground coffee, for the office. The machine instantly grinds whole-bean coffee for a fresh, delicious, taste.



Also available are tasty espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, and gourmet hot chocolate. The variety offered by The Best Office Coffee.com satisfies everyone’s taste. If employees want to imagine they are in the middle of Venice during their lunch break, they can choose to drink an Espresso. If it is in the middle of winter, they can warm up with a hot cup of cocoa. Either way, employees will be satisfied, and workplace productivity will increase overall.



When potential clients visit The Best Office Coffee website, they will learn exciting information on the costs they will save by choosing their office coffee service over traditional systems like FLAVIA, KEURIG, and TASSIMO. Research has shown that based on 50 cups-per-day, employers can save approximately $5,400 a year by choosing the service. Potential clients can receive a free price quote by calling 1-866-860-2141.



About The Best Office Coffee.com

The Best Office Coffee.com offers their services in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The company offers affordable prices and delivers state-of-the-art equipment for freshly brewed office coffee and beverages. There are no up-front costs, contracts or rental fees.



For more information, please visit http://thebestofficecoffee.com/home.html.