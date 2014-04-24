The Best Office Coffee.com Now Offering Free Price Quotes Online

Hackettstown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The Best Office Coffee.com, a leading office coffee service of NYC, NJ, Connecticut, PA and surrounding areas of the East Coast, is pleased to announce they are now offering customers free price quotes online via their user-friendly website. The first step to enjoying fresh brewed coffee, espresso, latte, or gourmet hot chocolate is receiving a free quote by filling out the online request form at The Best Office Coffee.com. Along with using the sign up form available on the website, customers interested in receiving their fresh, hot drinks with the push of a button, can also call the company at 866-860-2141 for their free quote.



Along with the free quote, qualified clients will also receive free equipment placement and competitive pricing in terms of cost-per-cup. One of the current trends in the United States today is employers offering employees coffee to retain employees, increase their productivity and lower out-of-pocket expenses. By choosing The Best Office Coffee.com, employers will avoid high-costing retail options by a fraction of the cost.



The equipment provided by The Best Office Coffee.com delivers not only increased productivity, but also employee retention. Over the past 15 to 20 years, a national trend has emerged that has seen employee’s tastes and preferences in coffee change. The Best Office Coffee.com has stayed with the times in addressing this shift in a cost-effective and highly-productive way.



The office coffee service of NJ, NY, PA and Connecticut is able to keep employers’ costs down because they provide a tailor-made program that fits the employer’s monthly budget. Costs are also able to be kept down because employers receive free machinery so they do not need to purchase any on their own. There are also no rental fees involved.



About The Best Office Coffee.com

The Best Office Coffee.com offers their services in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The company offers affordable prices and delivers state-of-the-art equipment for freshly brewed office coffee and beverages. There are no up-front costs, contracts or rental fees.



For more information, please visit http://thebestofficecoffee.com/home.html.