The Best Pedal Exercisers to Buy in 2013 / 2014 Are Revealed at Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- A popular exercise review site has just been looking at some of the best pedal exercisers that people can buy in 2013 (and 2014), and have picked out two in particular that are said to be better than all the others.



Pedal exercisers are basically mini exercise bikes because they just consist of the actual pedal mechanism without the seat or the handlebars. Therefore they will fit nicely under a desk, for example, and are ideal for those people who want to get a decent cardio workout at home or in the office.



According to this article, the best pedal exercisers tend to have a smooth pedal action, a number of different resistance levels to provide a varied and challenging workout and a decent LCD display to display speed, time, distance, calories, etc, and these are all features that each of the two recommended models have in common.



Commenting on these top pedal exercisers, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"There are many different pedal machines on the market right now as we approach the end of 2013 and the beginning of 2014, but there are two in particular that are currently head and shoulders above all the others at the moment."



"The first of these, and our top recommendation, can work with desks that are at least 27 inches tall and has the lowest pedal height available, but it's the 8 levels of magnetic resistance that really sets it apart because it has twice the resistance range of most other pedal exercisers."



"The same can be said about the other mini exercise bike that we recommend because this too has multiple resistance levels, and is one of the strongest and sturdiest bikes available, which means that it won't move around during each workout."



Anyone that would like to read more about these two best pedal exercisers for 2013 / 2014, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/12/best-pedal-exercisers-in-2013-2014.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.