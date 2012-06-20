The Best Products Are Featured in Helpful and In-Depth Reviews in New Website Source Pro

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- As anyone who has recently bought a television, camera or appliance knows quite well, making a purchase involves a lot more than simply going to a store and picking out the needed item. It also tends to involve some serious research.



For example, there is a wide variety of sizes, styles and features associated with just about every product that is on the market today. In addition, some brands seem to be better quality than others, and prices can really vary from store to store.



Finding the time to read up on the many reviews of different items can be so time consuming and overwhelming, some people simply give up and decide not to buy anything at all.



A new website is already creating quite a buzz for its vast assortment of in-depth reviews of a wide variety of products.



Source Pro is constantly on the lookout for the best of everything, and takes pride on offering its readers product reviews that are not only helpful but also objective, straightforward and accurate.



Source Pro uses advisors who select what they feel are the best products and information based on their first-hand experience and knowledge. The site features several different categories, which currently include electronics, health, home improvement, software and internet and tiny houses.



The website includes a short bio for each member of its team of advisors as well as his or her experience with the types of products that are reviewed for the website.



Using Source Pro to learn more about various products is easy; visitors are welcome to browse the user-friendly site at any time and read through the different product reviews. The home page features the “Recent Bests” of the reviews; currently these include everything from Kirkland Green Tea to a plasma television set and Android phone. Clicking on any of the titles will bring up the full review as well as a photo of the item and information on where it can be purchased.



For example, the review of the Panasonic VIERA TC-P55VT50 55-Inch Plasma TV is quite favorable.



“The Panasonic VIERA TC-P55VT50 Plasma TV picture quality can’t be beat and is the main reason for recommending this to anyone looking to purchase a Plasma TV,” the review noted.



“The Panasonic name stands for trusted quality and top performance and no one will be disappointed with this TV.”



About Source Pro

Source Pro is a new website that is dedicated to helping consumers find the best products. Rather than spend hours reading different reviews and researching different items, Source Pro handles the entire process. The site features helpful and in-depth reviews of a wide variety of products. Everything from electronics and health related items to food products and software is reviewed on the user-friendly website. For more information, please visit http://source-pro.org