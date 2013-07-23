The Best Rated Infant Car Seat on Topinfantcarseat.weebly.com

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Many parents would like to know what the best car seat on the market is. New parents especially are always eager to learn about the different types of car seat models and how well they perform relative to one another. Moms and dads always want their kids to be as safe as possible, and buying a good infant car seat allows them to give their babies adequate protection even while on the road. Topinfantcarseat.weebly.com gives parents the information that they need to find out what the best rated infant car seat for their family is.



How are car seats rated? In general, infant car seats earn a reputation based on what the manufacturers say, what independent testing agencies and consumer groups find out, and what consumers ¨C regular moms and dads ¨C think of them too. These ratings get published in buyers' guides and magazines, as well as in online reviews.



Of course, opinion as to the "best" car seat varies from one source to another, but the pool of top contenders generally includes the same brands and models. For instance, when it comes to the top infant seats, most sources name the Graco SnugRide, the Britax Chaperone, and the Chicco Keyfit 30. These car seats all have their individual merits. For instance, the SnugRide is loved for its soft, plush seat while the Keyfit 30 has plenty of fans because of the way it installs in just a few seconds. Meanwhile, the Chaperone is considered a premier seat that comes in plenty of attractive colors and has lots of good safety features, like an anti-rebound bar and versa-tether technology.



There is really no definitive way to determine which of these car seats is the absolute best. After all, each family is different and has its own unique needs. For instance, if the family car is rather small then it would be better to get a Kefit rather than a Chaperone, because the latter takes up plenty of space in the back seat. But if size were not an issue, then it would be a different story.



