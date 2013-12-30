The Best Rowing Machines for the New Fitness and Weight Loss Season Are Revealed at Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- A new article has recently been posted to Exercise-Review-Site.com that looks at some of the rowing machines that are currently available, and features some of the most popular indoor rowers that people may want to buy for the New Year.



The start of a new year usually marks the beginning of a new fitness and weight loss regime for many people because it is not unusual to gain 2-5 pounds (or more) over the Christmas and New Year holiday season.



So this latest article, which lists some of the best rowing machines that are available to buy right now, should prove beneficial because working out on a rowing machine can help burn up to 500 calories or more per hour (depending on the intensity and the person's weight).



Two of the rowing machines that are most recommended are both top-of-the-range models that are commonly found in many gyms throughout the United States.



However there are also recommendations for two low-cost indoor rowers that are a lot more affordable, but still deliver a really good workout.



Commenting on these top rowing machines, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"Rowing machines are one of the best pieces of exercise equipment you can buy if you want to lose weight in 2014 because you can easily burn several hundred calories per workout, particularly if you up the intensity."



"However it is also worth mentioning that they can also help tone up the arms and legs, and are great for strengthening the back, which is why we wanted to recommend some of the top rowing machines that can help provide people with all of these benefits."



Details of all of the best rowing machines that people can buy for the new weight loss season, along with details of the best exercise bikes and treadmills that are available right now, can be found at:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/12/most-popular-exercise-bikes-rowing-machines-treadmills.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.