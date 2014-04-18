The Best Shirts You'd Ever Wear Is Currently Funding on Kickstarter…Finally, Something Made with Guys in Mind

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Guys, you no longer have to settle for bad shirts, Dewan Apparel has got your backs…literally. We all face difficulties with most of the shirts available on the market and the biggest is that of the right fit. Most shirts you’ll find are either too loose or too tight. Dewan Apparel looks to solve this problem once and for all with their simple formula: fitted chests and shoulders plus tapered lengths. Dewan is also tackling the problem of shirts that never stay tucked in. Their Double Feature shirts add extra inches to the length of industry standard. Problem solved. You would think that such a product would require tons of care but they surprise us with their attention to detail. These shirts are made with comfort-soft durable fabrics that are wrinkle-free, stain resistant, and anti-shrinking.



Dewan Apparel shows us that they are committed to providing high quality and design innovation without breaking the bank. You can get their shirts for as little as $69 USD in five unique designs viz. Asher Grey, Asher Pink, Malcolm Navy, Dayhno Blue, and Dayhno Green. The objective behind their Kickstarter fundraiser is to raise capital to produce these shirts. They promise more colors and designs if their goal is surpassed (see stretch goals).



After a year of research and prototyping, Dewan Apparel has developed a unique product that they know people would love. Their workspace, machines, and tailors are all in readiness to get started. All that is left is to raise the capital to pay for fabrics, buttons, labels, and other materials.



The entire team at Dewan Apparel is inviting you to



- Back their project at your preferred level.

- Tell all your friends via your social media outlets.

- Connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and at their homepage.



This project will only be funded if at least $7,000 is pledged by Sat, May 10 2014 9:30 AM +05:30 so let’s get them going.



Visit their Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1j9f7xm