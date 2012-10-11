The Best Signs for Your Business Needs

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Plastics and Signs of Ottawa, a leading provider of plastic products and signage in Ottawa provides custom fabrication to help you display your products and advertise your business.



In the signage business since 1965, Plastic and Signs of Ottawa specializes in both manufacturing and installing plastic products and signs. They can customize any signs for you, including: large exterior signs for your business, LED or neon signs to grab customers’ attention, interior signs to display information, channel lettering, name tags and also large-format digital printing.



They also provide a full line of custom fabrication services. They can make just about anything you need, and work with many materials such as acrylic, acrylic sg, Lexan, polyethylene, polypropylene, Kydex, coroplast and Octolux. They have done menu holders, museum display cases, brochure holders, holding tanks, Slatzwall shelving and food bins just to name a few.



Of course, their fabrication services are not limited to these items. They can customize anything you can imagine. All they need if your requirements and they can do your project from start to finish. Plastics and Signs of Ottawa will even provide free fabrication estimates on your designs.



Located in Canada, Plastic and Signs of Ottawa have worked with customers across Canada, in the United States and even as far away as the Caribbean. They guarantee great service, and excellent quality for all their products.



Plastic and Signs of Ottawa, based in Ottawa, is a leading provider of all things signs. Established in 1965, they have been providing quality custom plastic products and exterior signs, interior signs and LED signs to their customers for many years.