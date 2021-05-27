The Biden Administration's Plan for Sustainability

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- Green energy has become an accelerating growth area across the world as countries look for more sustainable power options moving forward. The Biden Administration has now taken a big step towards the targets set for renewables with approval of the first commercial scale offshore wind farm built in the US and permitted in federal waters. The project is called the 800-MW Vineyard Wind project and agreement was reached last October to connect to the New England grid operator power supply once it is up and running. This particular project was expected to be approved much earlier but hit stumbling blocks at the end of the Trump administration. When President Biden was elected the approvals process was restarted in order to help meet the goal of 30 GW of US offshore wind by 2030. The new wind farm could not only help to create many engineering jobs but also improve the US's potential for long term sustainability too.



LVI Associates is a leading specialist recruiter for the infrastructure sector with a heritage that stretches back to 2012. The firm's experience extends to all areas of this industry, including engineering jobs, roles in forensics and power, as well as renewable energy, water and environmental and transportation. Specialist and experienced consultants at the firm design permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that help those in this forward-thinking industry to make key connections, driving the kind of innovation that really can change lives. Infrastructure is critical to development and growth and the challenge of finding talent is crucial for organizations large and small. LVI Associates has worked to streamline the process of recruitment, applying specialist insight to areas such as engineering jobs and providing peace of mind to all those involved that the process is in safe hands. The firm has extensive nationwide knowledge and a broad international reach - LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group.



Even during the pandemic LVI Associates consultants have continued to find flexible solutions to solving the key challenge of talent, working with best-in-class strategies and technology to continue to support client development. The firm's reach extends across the US, including Dallas and Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Charlotte and Boston. Demand for talented people remains high across the country, especially as projects such as those in renewable energy and construction continue to create opportunities for candidates looking to make a career-defining next move. The firm has connections with a broad spectrum of clients, nationally and internationally, and has nurtured a robust network of mid-to-senior professionals with exceptional skills. There are currently many roles available through LVI Associates, including Electrical PM/PX [Healthcare], BIM Engineers, Structural Engineer, Regional Solar Operations and Asset Manager, Building Envelope Consultant, Automation Engineer, Controls and Automation Project Manager and Forensic Mechanical Engineer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.