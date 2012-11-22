New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- The voting has just started for Daniel Moses also known as ‘The Big Guy’ for a request of ownership for the universe on whitehouse.gov. The petition is already out that Daniel Moses is now and always remains known as "THE OMNIPOTENT RULER OF THE UNIVERSE’’. This is treated as a request for informing the sovereign planet of Earth for being known as stated above. The declaration also has given him the tag of ‘’THE BIG GUY. Henceforth he will be looking after all the further transactions which are in connection to the Real Estate planning, development as well as exploration of the entire Universe. He will be the authority to all these and his advice as well as consent would be required for all these decisions to be made. From the very moment after the declaration it is now requested that everything which includes water, oil, minerals and liquid rights would remain with the big guy. This would continue to happen until and unless the same is declared by the big guy himself. Further it also remains to be stated that he will also have total governmental say as to the tenants as well as the entities who wish to negotiate any involvement with the universe.



The online petition aims at getting 25,000 signatures by the month of December 13th, 2012. Initially a total of 150 signatures are required so that the petition starts appearing in searches at whitehouse.gov. It is raised as a grant declaration of the space ownership to the big guy. It has already crossed the mark of 10 signatures and it would be a request from the end of Daniel V Moses to reach its target. The appeal and petition is to the Obama administration for the space ownership to Daniel. It is to be seen as how the people would react and if they get attracted towards signing in favour of Daniel. So this could be a real game changer for the already popular Daniel, in case the targeted number of signatures could be achieved. The last date for the signatures to be collected is December 13th 2012 till then the voting is available to all the members. In case people wish to vote and do not have an account, the site at petitions.whitehouse.gov provides the option to register as well.



About Petitions.whitehouse

At petitions.whitehouse people are eligible for their right to petition their government by the First Ammendment of the U.S. Constitution. In the entire American history people have been using petitions for organizing around issues which they care about ending slavery, guaranteeing women’s rights for voting, civil rights movements, etc. At this place everything is pretty simple where petitions can be created by the account holders. Responses could also be checked at the site for the respective petitions raised. It is the official wing of the white house online site which provides access to useful links and resources to the white house which is available for the residents of America.



URL: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov