"The Biker Jacket", an All-Day, Anytime Motorcycle Jacket, Now Available on Kickstarter!

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- The only motorcycle jacket you need, The Biker Jacket is a premium brand of motorcycle apparel for riders and the first all-day jacket for any time you ride. Full of patent-pending features and innovative style and design choices, this new line of jackets is predicted to revolutionize the market with both style and comfort.



The Biker Jacket features a number of must-have features that make this jacket a top-of-its-class accessory. With a detachable and collapsible hood, retractable sleeve cups, detachable sleeves, an interchangeable face panel, and built-in ventilation, wear this jacket in any weather conditions. Armor insert compatible, enjoy the added luxury of a two-way zipper, magnetic catch plates, and expansion functionality for added comfort and fit customization.



Available in three styles, get The Biker Jacket in a vest, hoodie, or traditional style. Upon selecting your jacket style, choose from one of three premium materials, including dyneema denim, cotton, or leather, from which your jacket will be manufactured.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support The Biker Jacket. Expected to begin shipping in early March 2020, The Biker Jacket will ship to early backers worldwide.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

sm.e.fnd.to/Rybak



Supporters around the world can back the modular hex tile terrain set brand by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $111 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including The Biker Jacket in select styles and materials. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Rybak Riding Gear & Apparel

Designed by Rybak Riding Gear & Apparel, The Biker Jacket reflects the brand's passion and love for the motorcycle community and motorcycle apparel. Designing innovative clothing based on firsthand experience, these premium jackets bring style, comfort, and ingenuity to the motorcycle industry.



