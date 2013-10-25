The Binary Options Experts Present 5 Advantages of Trading in Binary Options Today

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Binary option trading offers several interesting advantages over traditional vanilla options. Vanilla options are the most basic trading options as opposed to exotic trades or binaries. In these economic uncertain times, binary options trading have been increasing due to the advantages and ease of trading in binaries, note today’s trading specialists.



Advantages of Binary Trading



1. You, rather than the market, control the risk. When trading in binaries an investor knows exactly what funds he invests and the risk associated with those funds. The exact amount of losses and gains in binary trading is confirmed before every transaction. A trader can control what he invests and generally does not lose more than he can afford.



2. The potential of high returns and revenues is available. When trading in binaries, an investor is not purchasing the asset but only the underlying options. Investors increase revenues by determining or predicting the direction an asset will move.



As a very simple example, if an investor traditionally purchases an actual oil asset for $100, he could make 10% or $10. The investor does not know when this gain is received or if he actually made money on this purchase. In binary trading, the investor purchases a “call” or predicts whether or not an oil option would rise or fall. A correct prediction would or gain the investor up to 70% of his investment. A cool $70 is quickly made.



3. Very rapid earnings are an advantage when trading in binary options. Predict whether or not an asset will rise or fall in price and the potential of making up to 85% of the original investment is available. Expiry times and returns can as rapid as 15 minutes.



4. Binary options trading platforms are very easy to use. Investors and traders can avoid reading and analyzing complicated reports. Just follow the market, predict which way the market is moving and place your investment.



5. Trading platforms can be accessed 24/7 and from anywhere on the globe. All you need is an internet connection. Use any type of computer (laptop or desktop), notebook, computer pad or your smartphone to make trades.



Most trading platforms and opportunities are web based, note today’s trading specialists. This means you are not required to download and install software on your computer. Access everything you need right on line and in real-time. In addition, there are generally no commission fees. You are trading on your own knowledge and research and often without the use of a broker.



Trading in binaries specifies you are simply predicting the rise or fall of indices, stocks, global currencies and commodities. You do not have to know the exact movement of the commodity and there are hundreds of underlying assets you can trade. Binary trading is convenience plus platform usability. Sign up on viable trading platforms and your withdrawals will be professional and safe. An investor or traders have the advantage of receiving their money returns, directly deposited to a specified account, within 24 hours.



About binaryoptionsexperts.com

Binary option trading is perfect for investors who do not have a great deal of money, need their returns quickly and are new to the trading industry. To learn more about binary options trading, reach out to The Binary Options Experts team at www.binaryoptionsexperts.com . To also learn how to earn from their affiliate program, check out: http://www.binaryoptionsexperts.com/affiliate where experts are readily available to help.



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