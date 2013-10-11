The Bitcoin Alliance of Canada Names Stuart Hoegner as General Counsel

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- The Bitcoin Alliance of Canada (BAC), an advocacy group for the bitcoin digital currency, today announced that Stuart Hoegner has been named General Counsel for the organization. Stuart will advise the directors of the BAC on their roles and responsibilities and on the strategic direction and operation of the not-for-profit organization. He will also advise the directors and members on Canadian and international legal developments affecting Bitcoin and act as a public and media representative for the BAC in interviews and public relations matters as they relate to legal issues.



Stuart is a gaming, tax, and virtual currencies attorney practising in Toronto. He is called to the bar in Ontario and Nevada and is also an accountant. Stuart represents some of the leading businesses in the Internet gaming and bitcoin spaces. He is widely published, a sought-after speaker at international conferences, and authors a regular gaming law blog. Stuart said: “I am excited to work with the Bitcoin Alliance of Canada in this new role. The Alliance has a strong and diverse starting board that is eager to engage with the challenges and opportunities ahead of us. I look forward to addressing those issues with them, to promoting bitcoin in Canada and abroad, and to partnering with international like-minded organizations advocating on Bitcoin’s behalf.”



Stuart has been integral in developing the structure of the BAC and in preparing the organization for its official public launch next month. “It’s really a feather in our cap to officially have Stu on board as General Counsel,” said newly announced Executive Director Anthony Di Iorio. “He has been valuable to the board during meetings and his guidance and knowledge of virtual currencies and Canadian law is robust,” continued Di Iorio.



About the Bitcoin Alliance of Canada

The BAC is dedicated: to raising awareness of bitcoin among Canadian consumers, merchants, businesses, regulators, and policy makers; to promoting bitcoin adoption in Canada; to further Canadian and international study and research in bitcoin and other virtual currencies; and, to promoting Canadian participation in international partnerships, associations, and other efforts to promote, study, research, and discuss bitcoin and other virtual currencies.



About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a digital currency and protocol that enables instant peer-to-peer transactions and worldwide payments for almost no processing fees. Bitcoin uses technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and bitcoin issuance is carried out collectively by the network. Through many of its unique properties, Bitcoin allows exciting uses that cannot be covered by any previous payment systems. The software that the Bitcoin network runs on is a community-driven, free, open-source project released under the MIT license.



For information on the Alliance, or if you wish to volunteer or help the organization pursue its mission, please contact the Bitcoin Alliance of Canada at (416)-831-9593, or email adiiorio@bitcoinalliance.ca