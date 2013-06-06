The Bitcoin Blueprint: A Guide to Making Money with Bitcoins

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Making money online is no easy feat. Many people give up before they even make their first buck, and others struggle for years before they earn anything worth writing home about. But Jeff Brokaw claims to have an answer, and it’s with the Bitcoin industry booming, internet marketer, Jeff Brokaw has released a guide to help the uninitiated understand how people are making money with the lucrative digital currency.



The digital currency known as Bitcoins has taken the internet by storm. Many online shops and stores are now accepting Bitcoins as a form of payment for their goods. The price of a single Bitcoin today is worth in the region of $130, but has peaked at a value of $266. This fluctuating exchange rate has caught the interest of many online entrepreneurs who are looking to make quick money on the internet.



Getting involved in Bitcoin mining and trading is a difficult, confusing endeavour unless one knows exactly what they’re doing, which is why Jeff Brokaw has capitalized on the gap in the market and released a guide, aptly named, The Bitcoin Blueprint.



This all encompassing, 40+ page online course reveals:



An in-depth breakdown of the technical terms used in Bitcoin mining (used to allow the reader to become completely comfortable with the language used in the world of Bitcoin mining)



How to set up an account to start making money with Bitcoins (a thorough explanation recounting the exact same steps Jeff took to make money with Bitcoins)



How to build Bitcoin mining rig a to generate Bitcoins passively (a guide to creating a Bitcoin mining rig that, once up and running, requires little to no extra work)



The Bitcoin Blueprint is applicable to everyone, no matter their technical level; whether a novice or an internet wizard. The guide is written in a jargon free, newbie-friendly manner and is packed with insightful information that’s easy to understand and put to use.



Since the inception of the Bitcoin in 2009, 10 million, out of a total of 21 million, have already been mined. Considering the digital currency is becoming more popular by the day, and more people are becoming aware of how to get them, it is safe to assume the remaining 11 million Bitcoins will be mined expeditiously. This is why savvy entrepreneurs are jumping on the Bitcoin bandwagon now, while there is still some serious money to be made.



Readers who are interested in finding out more about Bitcoins, or want to purchase The Bitcoin Blueprint, can visit, http://www.thebitcoinblueprint.com.



About Jeff Brokaw

Jeff Brokaw is a 29 year old online entrepreneur who’s passionate about making money on the internet. With over fifteen year’s experience under his belt, http://www.thebitcoinblueprint.com is but his newest business venture.



