The Bitcoin Blueprint Aims to Make Bitcoin Easy to Learn

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Bitcoins are very confusing. That is, until now. Earlier this month, TheBitcoinBlueprint.com was founded to give investors a one-stop learning tool. After over a year of research, Jeff Brokaw and his team launched the website aiming to finally rid the world of the confusion of Bitcoins. Learning what Bitcoins are, what they can do and how to get them used to be a frustrating endeavor. The Charlotte-based company now offers everything in a frequently updated, interactive program that anyone can use.



Users of this program will learn everything from the history of Bitcoin to how to make money by “mining” , trading them and setting up bitcoin contracts. “We started out writing a book about [Bitcoin] but once we realized how much the market changes each day, we knew that we had to have a platform that could be changed with it” states Ryan Bivins, an assistant editor at TheBitcoinBlueprint. “We know that this is what people wanted...not just an e-book that would be obsolete almost overnight.”



To give people a taste of what this program can offer, Brokaw and company are offering a free webinar on Tuesday, June 25th at 1:00pm EST. This will include a overview of the history of Bitcoin, how Bitcoin mining works, how to make money with Bitcoin, how to trade and sell Bitcoins, how to set up mining contracts and how Bitcoin wallets work. The free session will also include a live Q&A, prizes for the participants and much more.



This is a high-demand free webinar. The producers are expecting hundreds of people to join. In order to attend, it is mandatory to pre-register at www.thebitcoinblueprint.com. Space is limited so register as soon as you can.



Media Contact:

Jeff Brokaw

jeff@thebitcoinblueprint.com

Charlotte, North Carolina

http://www.thebitcoinblueprint.com