The Bittersweet Story of QuickBooks Audit Trail

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- The QuickBooks Audit trail or also known as the audit log is a security-relevant chronological record, set of records, and a source of records that provide a documented sequence of activities that have affected at any time a specific operation, procedure, or event.



The audit trail report points to any changes made to a transaction type, date, amount, price, quantity, account, vendor name and customer name, while revealing the user ID that made the change. The report also indicates the date and time that the change was made. The audit report greatly prevents fraud as divulges data on individuals responsible for changes in the accounting software, and raises a red flag to a business who can stop transactions in the midst of its occurrence.



Missing transactions are a common issue that accountants and bookkeepers deal with more often than not. The Audit Trail report allows one to easily check all modified transactions, entries, deleted transactions and even voided transactions.



Using the Audit Trail does; however, slow down QuickBooks significantly. As the number of transactions increase in a data file, the audit trail grows by a factor of 2, thereby increasing the size of a QuickBooks data file, and down functionality.



Another reason for a large file is several closed transactions and unused list elements that build over time.



Removing the audit trail brings down the file size of a data file and needless to say, speeds up QuickBooks. The Audit Trail Removal Service removes the audit trail from a QuickBooks data file, reducing its size by as much as 30 to 50 percent.



E-Tech's Audit trail removal service will also delete entries in the Voided/Deleted Transactions Summary and Detail reports. Experts suggest that removing the audit trail when handing over data files to government agencies such as the CRA and IRS, helps to control data audits. Because QuickBooks makes a copy of the original file prior to performing the removal process, 'historical files' that links transactional data to the audit history of each transaction will still be available.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Audit Trail Removal Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-audit-trail-removal-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



