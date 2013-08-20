The Blueberry Hill Is Now an Official Participant of the NYNOW's Open House Trend Display

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Word has it that the Blueberry Hill, a trusted and established online source of toddler clothing and baby products, has been added to the list of participants for the NYNOW’s Open House Trend Display this summer. This is by far good news for parents who are planning to attend the show, as they now have the opportunity to buy superior and stylish baby hats and wardrobes without having to spend a great deal of money. Furthermore, this latest development will give them a preview of the fine and eclectic collection of baby apparel from this dependable online store. However, if you cannot find time to go to New York City to watch the Blueberry Hill’s exquisite exhibits, you can still get a preview of their extensive collection of baby hats at their website, http://www.theblueberryhill.bigcartel.com/. If you cannot access the said website, try their new website at http://www.theblueberryhil.com.



From knit hats to ivy hats, the Blueberry Hill has a wide variety of baby hats available at their website. Regardless of the type you want for your little folks, the Blueberry Hill can provide it for you. At Blueberry Hill, rest assured that you will get the right type of hat that your toddler or baby needs.



Sources have said that some of these fine and superior hats will be showcased at the YNOW’s Open House Trend Display this summer. As a participant of NYNOW’s Open House Trend Display, the people behind the Blueberry Hill are obliged to exhibit their finest and most appealing hats and toddler clothing. To get a preview of what is in store for you from the Blueberry Hill’s exhibits this upcoming open house display, check out their amazing collection of baby apparel at http://www.theblueberryhill.bigcartel.com/products.



As the leading online supplier of baby hats, the Blueberry Hill strives in providing the best and most durable products to their customers. Unlike other baby hats and products, the Blueberry Hill’s products are all made of high-grade and lasting materials. Furthermore, their products are well fabricated to ensure that they would last for a significant amount of time.



The rates for their baby products are surprisingly very affordable and reasonable. Although the Blueberry Hill’s products are made out of durable and high quality materials, they still manage to provide cheap rates for their baby hats and clothing. For twenty eight dollars or less, you get a durable stylish and quality hat for baby or toddler. Aside from providing cheap rates for their products, the Blueberry Hill also offers tons of freebies and discounts to their visitors and buyers, such as their 30-dollar gift certificate.



About The Blueberry Hill

With the emergence of the Blueberry Hill a few years ago, parents were able to get a more convenient means of buying baby hats and clothing. To buy products from the Blueberry Hill, there is no need for you to drive out to the nearest mall or store and wait in a long queue. With the Blueberry Hill, all you need is a computer or laptop with a stable access on the internet.



The Blueberry Hill

Jennifer Davis

1963 S 1200 E #702

Salt Lake City, UT 84105