The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) concerning whether a series of statements by The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



The Boeing Company reported that its annual Revenue increased from over $68.73 billion in 2011 to over $81.69 billion in 2012 and that its Net Income declined from over $4.01 billion in 2011 to $3.9 billion in 2012.



Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rose from under $60 in September 2011 to over $108 on July 12, 2013.



Then on July 12, 2013, a fire aboard an empty Boeing 787 at Heathrow Airport in London broke out more than 8 hours after the plane landed. The same day an unspecified mechanical issue caused another Boeing 787 flown by Thomson Airways to return to Manchester Airport.



Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) declined from $108.09 to $99.46 on July 12, 2013.



On July 16, 2013, NYSE:BA shares closed at $104.23 per share.



