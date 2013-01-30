The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of the Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was announced concerning whether certain The Boeing Company directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties, potentially grossly mismanaged the Company, and/or possibly committed abuses of control in connection with the foregoing.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Boeing Company officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls and potentially misstating certain company's financial results.



The Boeing Company reported that its annual Revenue increased from over $64.3 billion in 2010 to over $68.7 billion in 2011 and its Net Income rose from over $3.3 billion in 2010 to over $4.01 billion in 2011.



Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) grew from as low as $30.10 per share in March 2009 to as high as $79.78 per share on April 2011.



In September 2011, The Boeing Company delivered the first production model of its new flagship aircraft, the 787 Dreamliner.



On January 16, 2013, as a result of problems with the 787 Dreamliner 's battery system, the FAA grounded all 787 Dreamliner 's in the United States. The Japanese Transport Ministry, the Indian DGCA, the European Aviation Safety Agency, and the Chile DGAC also subsequently grounded all 787 Dreamliner 's in their respective jurisdictions.



NYSE:BA shares closed on Jan. 25, 2013, at $75.03 per share.



