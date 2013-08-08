The Book Every Woman with Thinning Hair Needs to Own

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Many women suffer from the painful experience of hair loss; even celebrities like Naomi Campbell and January Jones are susceptible. Even worse, few women know where to turn when they begin losing their hair or are even aware that hair loss is a real, medical problem and not just an issue of vanity. In his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness, Seymour Weaver III, MD tackles this problem head-on, providing a much-needed resource for women with hair loss.



Despite the title, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide is a guide for women of all ethnicities. These women often don’t know that they need to turn to a doctor. When Naomi Campbell’s hair loss was revealed by The Huffington Post last August, experts speculated that she has waited too long to seek treatment. Waiting too long can result in permanent baldness, but, with the help of Dr. Weaver’s book, many women can avoid that irreversible damage.



Dr. Weaver demystifies the process of turning to a doctor for answers to hair loss. His book includes pictures and a detailed guide of the steps to diagnosis, such as consideration of a patient’s medical history, scalp examination, biopsy evaluation of the scalp and a final diagnosis. This helps eliminate fear of the unknowns that may occur during the doctor’s visit and motivates women experiencing hair loss to seek treatment.



Once women understand the importance of enlisting the help of a dermatologist and realize that it is a simple process, they can stop being afraid and start finding answers and treatment.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Seymour Weaver is board-certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body-shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://www.drwdermatology.com/ and http://BlackHairLossGuide.com.



“Like” Dr. Seymour Weaver on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaver and https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaversBlackHairLossGuide.



Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver and @BlackHairLossDr



Original blog post/article found here http://blackhairlossguide.com/277/the-book-every-woman-with-thinning-hair-needs-to-own/